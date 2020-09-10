Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Head of Uber Eats to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE :UBER) Right Now?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 41 who provided ratings for Uber Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.77, which is $6.21 above the current price. UBER currently public float of 1.63B and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBER was 21.66M shares.

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.49% and a quarterly performance of 0.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Uber Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.73% for UBER stocks with a simple moving average of 10.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to UBER, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

UBER Trading at 9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.10. In addition, Uber Technologies, Inc. saw 17.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from West Tony, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $33.62 back on Aug 31. After this action, West Tony now owns 281,341 shares of Uber Technologies, Inc., valued at $67,232 using the latest closing price.

West Tony, the See Remarks of Uber Technologies, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at $30.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that West Tony is holding 287,309 shares at $60,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.36 for the present operating margin

+30.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies, Inc. stands at -60.13. The total capital return value is set at -43.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.23. Equity return is now at value -55.60, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 24.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -15.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.