ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $501.82. The company’s stock price has collected -7.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that ServiceNow Hires Industry Veteran Vanessa Smith as Senior Vice President, Global Go-to-Market

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE :NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 125.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOW is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for ServiceNow, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $474.10, which is $12.17 above the current price. NOW currently public float of 189.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOW was 1.74M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

NOW stocks went down by -7.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.45% and a quarterly performance of 14.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for ServiceNow, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.20% for NOW stocks with a simple moving average of 30.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $465 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $360, previously predicting the value of $310. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 30th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “ Neutral” to NOW, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on April 2nd of the current year.

NOW Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $459.14. In addition, ServiceNow, Inc. saw 62.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Haverty Kevin, who sold 1,867 shares at the price of $440.20 back on Aug 20. After this action, Haverty Kevin now owns 14,470 shares of ServiceNow, Inc., valued at $821,854 using the latest closing price.

Haverty Kevin, the Chief Revenue Officer of ServiceNow, Inc., sold 4,734 shares at $440.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Haverty Kevin is holding 16,337 shares at $2,085,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.22 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow, Inc. stands at +18.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.17. Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 53.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.70. Total debt to assets is 18.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.