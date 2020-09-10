Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Okta, Inc. (OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.29. The company’s stock price has collected -10.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Okta Welcomes Alvina Antar as Chief Information Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Okta, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $234.63, which is $20.86 above the current price. OKTA currently public float of 118.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 1.90M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went down by -10.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.42% and a quarterly performance of 10.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Okta, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.88% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of 26.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $230 based on the research report published on July 6th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to OKTA, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on June 12th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.81. In addition, Okta, Inc. saw 73.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Kerrest Jacques Frederic, who sold 200 shares at the price of $210.10 back on Aug 31. After this action, Kerrest Jacques Frederic now owns 0 shares of Okta, Inc., valued at $42,020 using the latest closing price.

Race Charles, the See Remarks of Okta, Inc., sold 50,000 shares at $200.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Race Charles is holding 16,932 shares at $10,006,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.12 for the present operating margin

+72.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta, Inc. stands at -35.65. The total capital return value is set at -17.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.33. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Okta, Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 272.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 56.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -6.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 244.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.