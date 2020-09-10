Search
Home Business
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Newmont Corporation (NEM)

by Ethane Eddington

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Newmont Achieves Gender Parity for Non-Executive Directors

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Newmont Corporation (NYSE :NEM) Right Now?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEM is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Newmont Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.50, which is $8.48 above the current price. NEM currently public float of 800.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEM was 8.21M shares.

NEM’s Market Performance

NEM stocks went up by 1.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.41% and a quarterly performance of 16.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Newmont Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.69% for NEM stocks with a simple moving average of 26.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEM stocks, with Standpoint Research repeating the rating for NEM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEM in the upcoming period, according to Standpoint Research is $13 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEM reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for NEM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEM, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on April 9th of the current year.

NEM Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.01. In addition, Newmont Corporation saw 56.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Atkinson Robert D, who sold 1,347 shares at the price of $66.35 back on Sep 03. After this action, Atkinson Robert D now owns 89,641 shares of Newmont Corporation, valued at $89,373 using the latest closing price.

Palmer Thomas Ronald, the President & CEO of Newmont Corporation, sold 5,150 shares at $68.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Palmer Thomas Ronald is holding 263,147 shares at $353,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.67 for the present operating margin
  • +20.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corporation stands at +29.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.60. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Newmont Corporation (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.39. Total debt to assets is 17.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Previous articleUniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Just Got Our Attention
Next articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Related Articles

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CXO Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Target Corporation (TGT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.10. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CXO Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Target Corporation (TGT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.10. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GMHI Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels SYK After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Norfolk Southern Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CXO Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

Nicola Day - 0
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) went down by -18.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) went down by -21.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.82....
Read more
Companies

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links