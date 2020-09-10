Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that NetApp Hosts Virtual Financial Analyst Day

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ :NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for NetApp, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.70, which is $2.85 above the current price. NTAP currently public float of 221.35M and currently shorts hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTAP was 3.09M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.20% and a quarterly performance of 0.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for NetApp, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.70% for NTAP stocks with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $52 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the value of $51. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to NTAP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 27th of the current year.

NTAP Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.80. In addition, NetApp, Inc. saw -25.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from FAWCETT MATTHEW K, who sold 9,487 shares at the price of $42.74 back on Jun 02. After this action, FAWCETT MATTHEW K now owns 50,818 shares of NetApp, Inc., valued at $405,500 using the latest closing price.

RICHARD HENRI P, the EVP, Go To Market of NetApp, Inc., sold 2,500 shares at $64.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that RICHARD HENRI P is holding 143,855 shares at $160,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+66.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp, Inc. stands at +15.13. The total capital return value is set at 37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.09.

Based on NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 748.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.22. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 511.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.