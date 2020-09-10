Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE :MDU) Right Now?

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDU is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for MDU Resources Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.33, which is $4.64 above the current price. MDU currently public float of 198.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDU was 1.09M shares.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.46% and a quarterly performance of 4.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for MDU Resources Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.41% for MDU stocks with a simple moving average of -4.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with Williams Capital Group repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to Williams Capital Group is $32 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2019.

Williams Capital Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDU reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the value of $30. The rating they have provided for MDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 8th, 2018.

Argus gave a rating of “ Hold” to MDU, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

MDU Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.37. In addition, MDU Resources Group, Inc. saw -20.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDU starting from SPARBY DAVID M, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $22.52 back on Aug 20. After this action, SPARBY DAVID M now owns 20,807 shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc., valued at $45,040 using the latest closing price.

Link Margaret A, the VP and CIO of MDU Resources Group, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at $21.39 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Link Margaret A is holding 5,000 shares at $106,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.02 for the present operating margin

+12.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group, Inc. stands at +6.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 82.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.31. Total debt to assets is 30.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.