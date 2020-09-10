Search
Home Business
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)

by Daisy Galbraith

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock price has collected -1.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Daré Bioscience Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.63, which is -$1.08 below the current price. DARE currently public float of 21.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 910.65K shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went down by -1.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.34% and a quarterly performance of -0.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Dare Bioscience, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.93% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at -5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0997. In addition, Dare Bioscience, Inc. saw 26.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

The total capital return value is set at -360.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -377.50.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE), the company’s capital structure generated 181.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)
Next articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Related Articles

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CXO Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Target Corporation (TGT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.10. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CXO Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Target Corporation (TGT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.10. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GMHI Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels SYK After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Norfolk Southern Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CXO Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

Nicola Day - 0
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) went down by -18.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) went down by -21.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.82....
Read more
Companies

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links