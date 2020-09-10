Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock price has collected -1.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Daré Bioscience Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.63, which is -$1.08 below the current price. DARE currently public float of 21.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 910.65K shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went down by -1.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.34% and a quarterly performance of -0.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Dare Bioscience, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.93% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at -5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0997. In addition, Dare Bioscience, Inc. saw 26.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





The total capital return value is set at -360.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -377.50.

Based on Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE), the company’s capital structure generated 181.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49.