Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Just Got Our Attention

by Nicola Day

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.93. The company’s stock price has collected -10.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that REPAY Announces Upsize and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :RPAY) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $29.71, which is -$8.43 below the current price. RPAY currently public float of 52.15M and currently shorts hold a 8.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPAY was 786.37K shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

RPAY stocks went down by -10.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.42% and a quarterly performance of -5.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Repay Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.25% for RPAY stocks with a simple moving average of 23.83% for the last 200 days.

RPAY Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.73. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw 65.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Murphy Timothy John, who sold 318,609 shares at the price of $21.71 back on Jul 31. After this action, Murphy Timothy John now owns 0 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $6,917,001 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Timothy John, the Chief Financial Officer of Repay Holdings Corporation, sold 76,561 shares at $22.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Murphy Timothy John is holding 0 shares at $1,707,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -8.42 for the present operating margin
  • +46.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at -38.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.19.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 83.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.63. Total debt to assets is 27.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

