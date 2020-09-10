Search
Navistar International Corporation (NAV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 15.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 12 min ago that Navistar Stock Races Higher on Takeover Bid. Is There Any Juice Left?

Is It Worth Investing in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE :NAV) Right Now?

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAV is at 2.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Navistar International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is -$9.26 below the current price. NAV currently public float of 82.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAV was 615.22K shares.

NAV’s Market Performance

NAV stocks went up by 8.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.34% and a quarterly performance of 28.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Navistar International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.22% for NAV stocks with a simple moving average of 46.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NAV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NAV in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $9 based on the research report published on July 7th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAV reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for NAV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 5th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “ Buy” to NAV, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 5th of the current year.

NAV Trading at 31.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +23.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAV rose by +24.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.79. In addition, Navistar International Corporation saw 23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.69 for the present operating margin
  • +17.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navistar International Corporation stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 50.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.43. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

