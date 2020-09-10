Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM)

by Melissa Arnold

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Sonim Introduces Compatibility with GPSLockbox Modular Charging Solution for XP3, XP5s and XP8 Ultra-Rugged Devices

Is It Worth Investing in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ :SONM) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is -$0.88 below the current price. SONM currently public float of 43.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONM was 981.04K shares.

SONM’s Market Performance

SONM stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.05% and a quarterly performance of -7.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Sonim Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.87% for SONM stocks with a simple moving average of -47.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SONM by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for SONM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $3 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SONM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2019.

National Securities gave a rating of “ Buy” to SONM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 9th of the previous year.

SONM Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -14.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONM rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9301. In addition, Sonim Technologies, Inc. saw -75.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONM starting from Wilkinson Thomas Wiley, who bought 200,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Jun 09. After this action, Wilkinson Thomas Wiley now owns 727,500 shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Hochschild Maurice, the Director of Sonim Technologies, Inc., bought 15,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hochschild Maurice is holding 134,000 shares at $11,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -18.62 for the present operating margin
  • +29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonim Technologies, Inc. stands at -22.22. The total capital return value is set at -79.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.83. Equity return is now at value -110.90, with -50.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 18.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -14.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Quick Links