Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.56. The company’s stock price has collected 0.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that CareTrust REIT Expands in Montana

Is It Worth Investing in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ :CTRE) Right Now?

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRE is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CareTrust REIT, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.78, which is -$0.52 below the current price. CTRE currently public float of 94.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRE was 838.20K shares.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CTRE stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.63% and a quarterly performance of -2.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for CareTrust REIT, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.83% for CTRE stocks with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on September 2nd of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRE reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CTRE stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on August 3rd, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Outperform” to CTRE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

CTRE Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.16. In addition, CareTrust REIT, Inc. saw -6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRE starting from Plumb Spencer G, who bought 1,500 shares at the price of $12.77 back on Mar 13. After this action, Plumb Spencer G now owns 12,721 shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc., valued at $19,155 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.50 for the present operating margin

+64.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT, Inc. stands at +28.19. The total capital return value is set at 4.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 59.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.42. Total debt to assets is 36.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.