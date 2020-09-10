Search
Lennar Corporation (LEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) went up by 3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/02/20 that Here’s an overlooked way to play the ‘stuck-at-home’ trend in the stock market

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corporation (NYSE :LEN) Right Now?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEN is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Lennar Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.62, which is $1.28 above the current price. LEN currently public float of 284.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEN was 3.03M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

LEN stocks went down by -3.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.73% and a quarterly performance of 21.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Lennar Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.49% for LEN stocks with a simple moving average of 26.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $83 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to LEN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

LEN Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.27. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 35.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from SUSTANA MARK, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $76.87 back on Aug 17. After this action, SUSTANA MARK now owns 67,167 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $3,074,800 using the latest closing price.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the Executive Vice President of Lennar Corporation, sold 10,000 shares at $70.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that McCall Jeffrey Joseph is holding 181,617 shares at $700,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.27 for the present operating margin
  • +20.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +8.24. The total capital return value is set at 9.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.99. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corporation (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 32.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.

