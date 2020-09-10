Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Virtusa Corporation?

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) went up by 24.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.81. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 min ago that Should you invest in Virtusa Corp, Navistar, Apple, American Airlines, or Advanced Micro Devices?

Is It Worth Investing in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ :VRTU) Right Now?

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRTU is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Virtusa Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.00, which is -$3.27 below the current price. VRTU currently public float of 25.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRTU was 260.49K shares.

VRTU’s Market Performance

VRTU stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.55% and a quarterly performance of 23.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Virtusa Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.46% for VRTU stocks with a simple moving average of 35.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTU stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for VRTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTU in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $48 based on the research report published on August 4th of the current year 2020.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRTU reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for VRTU stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 14th, 2020.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “ Neutral” to VRTU, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

VRTU Trading at 37.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +23.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTU rose by +22.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.55. In addition, Virtusa Corporation saw -10.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTU starting from Dhir Samir, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $32.10 back on May 01. After this action, Dhir Samir now owns 127,642 shares of Virtusa Corporation, valued at $128,396 using the latest closing price.

Modder Roger Keith, the EVP, COO & MD EMEA of Virtusa Corporation, sold 10,000 shares at $48.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Modder Roger Keith is holding 237,155 shares at $489,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.93 for the present operating margin

+26.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtusa Corporation stands at +3.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.11. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Virtusa Corporation (VRTU), the company’s capital structure generated 108.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.12. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 131.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.