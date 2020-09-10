Search
Home Business
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.?

by Melissa Arnold

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected -9.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that LD Micro – 360 Companies Set to Present – this Week

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX :TMBR) Right Now?

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMBR is at 0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is -$1.11 below the current price. TMBR currently public float of 3.99M and currently shorts hold a 19.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMBR was 889.48K shares.

TMBR’s Market Performance

TMBR stocks went down by -9.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.32% and a quarterly performance of -58.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.16% for TMBR stocks with a simple moving average of -69.89% for the last 200 days.

TMBR Trading at -39.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -40.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR fell by -9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4070. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -78.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleAdobe Inc. (ADBE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Entegris, Inc. (ENTG)

Nicola Day - 0
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.28. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Entegris, Inc. (ENTG)

Nicola Day - 0
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.28. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Wall Street Pummels EBAY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Entegris, Inc. (ENTG)

Nicola Day - 0
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cerence Inc. (CRNC), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.47. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Range Resources Corporation (RRC) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.97. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.38. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels EBAY After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.59. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) went up by 4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.84. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) went up by 3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.44. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why (QCOM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went up by 3.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Fastly, Inc. (FSLY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.13. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links