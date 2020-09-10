Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.?

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected -9.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that LD Micro – 360 Companies Set to Present – this Week

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX :TMBR) Right Now?

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMBR is at 0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is -$1.11 below the current price. TMBR currently public float of 3.99M and currently shorts hold a 19.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMBR was 889.48K shares.

TMBR’s Market Performance

TMBR stocks went down by -9.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.32% and a quarterly performance of -58.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.16% for TMBR stocks with a simple moving average of -69.89% for the last 200 days.

TMBR Trading at -39.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -40.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR fell by -9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4070. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -78.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

