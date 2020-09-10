Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.48. The company’s stock price has collected -0.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Cognizant to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTSH is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.62, which is $2.61 above the current price. CTSH currently public float of 540.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTSH was 2.82M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH stocks went down by -0.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.04% and a quarterly performance of 15.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.92% for CTSH stocks with a simple moving average of 12.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $19 based on the research report published on July 30th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSH reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for CTSH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “ Outperform” to CTSH, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

CTSH Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.02. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Friedrich Matthew W., who sold 1,250 shares at the price of $68.84 back on Sep 02. After this action, Friedrich Matthew W. now owns 2,518 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $86,050 using the latest closing price.

Frank Malcolm, the President, Digital Business of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sold 1,489 shares at $68.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Frank Malcolm is holding 35,446 shares at $101,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.58 for the present operating margin

+33.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 22.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.95. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.44. Total debt to assets is 10.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.