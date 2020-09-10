Is TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) a Keeper?

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.32. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that TherapeuticsMD Announces Patent Updates for ANNOVERA(R)

Is It Worth Investing in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ :TXMD) Right Now?

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXMD is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.90, which is -$1.34 below the current price. TXMD currently public float of 238.66M and currently shorts hold a 37.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXMD was 4.62M shares.

TXMD’s Market Performance

TXMD stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.65% and a quarterly performance of -0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for TherapeuticsMD, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.65% for TXMD stocks with a simple moving average of -21.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXMD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TXMD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TXMD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21 based on the research report published on August 7th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXMD reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for TXMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 19th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to TXMD, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 2nd of the previous year.

TXMD Trading at -18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXMD fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5235. In addition, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. saw -44.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXMD starting from Finizio Robert G, who bought 46,000 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Jun 09. After this action, Finizio Robert G now owns 18,401,964 shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc., valued at $66,360 using the latest closing price.

Collins Cooper C., the Director of TherapeuticsMD, Inc., bought 47,500 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Collins Cooper C. is holding 140,000 shares at $68,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-304.56 for the present operating margin

+86.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. stands at -354.80. The total capital return value is set at -78.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.77. Equity return is now at value 502.80, with -76.80 for asset returns.

Based on TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 2,231.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.71. Total debt to assets is 77.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -8.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2,214.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.