Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) a Keeper?

by Denise Gardner

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) went up by 2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.88. The company’s stock price has collected 4.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that PSE&G to Reimburse Customers for Food and Medicines Spoiled During Tropical Storm Isaias

Is It Worth Investing in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE :PEG) Right Now?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEG is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.81, which is $7.44 above the current price. PEG currently public float of 505.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEG was 2.29M shares.

PEG’s Market Performance

PEG stocks went up by 4.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.47% and a quarterly performance of 2.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.01% for PEG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PEG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PEG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $64 based on the research report published on August 4th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEG reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the value of $55. The rating they have provided for PEG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PEG, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

PEG Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEG rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.37. In addition, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated saw -9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEG starting from Chernick Rose M, who sold 200 shares at the price of $55.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, Chernick Rose M now owns 30,537 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, valued at $11,008 using the latest closing price.

LaRossa Ralph A, the COO of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, sold 1,919 shares at $55.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that LaRossa Ralph A is holding 88,766 shares at $105,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +19.91 for the present operating margin
  • +19.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stands at +17.83. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.98. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.23. Total debt to assets is 34.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

