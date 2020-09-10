Search
Is Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) a Keeper?

by Daisy Galbraith

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went down by -7.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected -6.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Evofem Biosciences Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Phexxi(TM) (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), the First and Only Non-Hormonal, On-Demand Prescription Contraceptive Vaginal Gel

Is It Worth Investing in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ :EVFM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVFM is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is -$2.78 below the current price. EVFM currently public float of 80.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVFM was 4.00M shares.

EVFM’s Market Performance

EVFM stocks went down by -6.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.31% and a quarterly performance of -4.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.34% for Evofem Biosciences, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.28% for EVFM stocks with a simple moving average of -40.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVFM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVFM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EVFM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVFM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for EVFM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 8th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVFM, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

EVFM Trading at -9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVFM fell by -19.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. saw -51.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVFM starting from Rarick Lisa Dale, who bought 5,250 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Jun 17. After this action, Rarick Lisa Dale now owns 5,250 shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., valued at $15,698 using the latest closing price.

Hall William Walmsley, the Director of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Hall William Walmsley is holding 5,000 shares at $14,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

Equity return is now at value -359.90, with -180.40 for asset returns.

Based on Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.24.

