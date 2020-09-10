Search
Is DISH Network Corporation (DISH) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.62. The company’s stock price has collected -4.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/03/20 that The Latest 5G Spectrum Auction Is Done. Who Bought, and Who Didn’t.

Is It Worth Investing in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ :DISH) Right Now?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DISH is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for DISH Network Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.72, which is $8.01 above the current price. DISH currently public float of 246.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DISH was 2.92M shares.

DISH’s Market Performance

DISH stocks went down by -4.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.22% and a quarterly performance of -0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for DISH Network Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.79% for DISH stocks with a simple moving average of 4.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DISH stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for DISH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DISH in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $36 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DISH reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for DISH stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 6th, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “ Buy” to DISH, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on March 4th of the current year.

DISH Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DISH fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.37. In addition, DISH Network Corporation saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DISH starting from KISER KYLE J, who sold 4,500 shares at the price of $32.72 back on Jul 17. After this action, KISER KYLE J now owns 7,499 shares of DISH Network Corporation, valued at $147,240 using the latest closing price.

CULLEN THOMAS A, the EVP, Corporate Development of DISH Network Corporation, sold 50,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that CULLEN THOMAS A is holding 296,852 shares at $1,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.67 for the present operating margin
  • +20.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for DISH Network Corporation stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 7.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on DISH Network Corporation (DISH), the company’s capital structure generated 123.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.26. Total debt to assets is 42.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 112.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

