Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

by Ethane Eddington

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/04/20 that Research Reports

Is It Worth Investing in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRT) Right Now?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRT is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Copart, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.57, which is -$2.54 below the current price. CPRT currently public float of 204.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRT was 1.43M shares.

CPRT’s Market Performance

CPRT stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.23% and a quarterly performance of 15.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Copart, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.21% for CPRT stocks with a simple moving average of 17.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $18 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRT reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for CPRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “ Buy” to CPRT, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on April 9th of the current year.

CPRT Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.96. In addition, Copart, Inc. saw 13.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from Liaw Jeffrey, who sold 2,279 shares at the price of $80.72 back on Jun 25. After this action, Liaw Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of Copart, Inc., valued at $183,957 using the latest closing price.

Liaw Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Copart, Inc., sold 94,334 shares at $81.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Liaw Jeffrey is holding 0 shares at $7,671,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +37.00 for the present operating margin
  • +44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart, Inc. stands at +31.73. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 25.30 for asset returns.

