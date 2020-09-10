Intuit Inc. (INTU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $360.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 1 hour ago that Rocket Stock Gets Its First Downgrade. Why an Analyst Says to Sell.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ :INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Intuit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $357.06, which is $28.85 above the current price. INTU currently public float of 252.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTU was 1.21M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stocks went down by -5.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.90% and a quarterly performance of 10.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Intuit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.54% for INTU stocks with a simple moving average of 17.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to CFRA is $104 based on the research report published on April 6th of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “ Overweight” to INTU, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

INTU Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $327.91. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Chriss James Alexander, who sold 6,198 shares at the price of $349.34 back on Sep 02. After this action, Chriss James Alexander now owns 221 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $2,165,207 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Gregory N, the EVP, Consumer Group of Intuit Inc., sold 9,861 shares at $349.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Johnson Gregory N is holding 6,460 shares at $3,447,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.34 for the present operating margin

+81.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +23.78. Equity return is now at value 42.50, with 23.10 for asset returns.