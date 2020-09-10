Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Daisy Galbraith

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The company’s stock price has collected 3.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Pricing Of An Additional $150 Million Of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.’s 3.50% Senior Notes Due 2030

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE :HST) Right Now?

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 101.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HST is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.13, which is $0.48 above the current price. HST currently public float of 696.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HST was 11.04M shares.

HST’s Market Performance

HST stocks went up by 3.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.94% and a quarterly performance of -12.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.53% for HST stocks with a simple moving average of -12.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HST stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HST by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HST in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HST reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HST stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 24th, 2020.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “ Equal Weight” to HST, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

HST Trading at 5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HST rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. saw -37.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HST starting from RAKOWICH WALTER C, who sold 5,566 shares at the price of $10.63 back on May 18. After this action, RAKOWICH WALTER C now owns 43,198 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., valued at $59,167 using the latest closing price.

Bair Sheila Colleen, the Director of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Bair Sheila Colleen is holding 1,000 shares at $10,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.46 for the present operating margin
  • +16.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.17. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), the company’s capital structure generated 60.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.55. Total debt to assets is 35.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 81.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Previous articleThe Chart for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for KLA Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went down by -0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.57. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

The Southern Company (SO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Is ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.94. The company’s stock price has...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for KLA Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went down by -0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.57. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

The Southern Company (SO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.94. The company’s stock price has...
View Post
Business

Why (CLNE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOCU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

The Southern Company (SO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Cigna Corporation (CI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.64. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade ED Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for KeyCorp (KEY)

Denise Gardner - 0
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.52. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Business

Business

Why (CLNE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Denise Gardner - 0
Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $309.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

Nicola Day - 0
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.22. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels SMAR After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.94. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Companies

Why FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Ethane Eddington - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links