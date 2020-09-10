Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock price has collected 48.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ :TCON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCON is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $0.42 above the current price. TCON currently public float of 6.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCON was 1.29M shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON stocks went up by 48.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 95.08% and a quarterly performance of 72.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.30% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 86.46% for TCON stocks with a simple moving average of 64.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2019.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCON reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TCON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 1st, 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TCON, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

TCON Trading at 100.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.14%, as shares surge +143.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON rose by +65.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 52.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who bought 47,500 shares at the price of $3.47 back on Sep 09. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,709,438 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $164,773 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 9,058 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 1,664,438 shares at $26,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





The total capital return value is set at -121.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -138.29. Equity return is now at value -562.50, with -99.60 for asset returns.

Based on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), the company’s capital structure generated 232.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.91. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -57.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 122.65.