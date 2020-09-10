Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Eversource Energy (ES)

by Nicola Day

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.42. The company’s stock price has collected 2.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/06/20 that Power Outages From Tropical Storm Isaias Could Last for Days

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE :ES) Right Now?

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ES is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Eversource Energy declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.06, which is $4.68 above the current price. ES currently public float of 341.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ES was 1.46M shares.

ES’s Market Performance

ES stocks went up by 2.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.12% and a quarterly performance of -0.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Eversource Energy. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for ES stocks with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $17 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ES reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the value of $76. The rating they have provided for ES stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to ES, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on July 2nd of the current year.

ES Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.94. In addition, Eversource Energy saw 0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from BUTLER GREGORY B, who sold 5,375 shares at the price of $86.04 back on Sep 04. After this action, BUTLER GREGORY B now owns 70,950 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $462,438 using the latest closing price.

BUTH JAY S., the VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off of Eversource Energy, sold 3,000 shares at $86.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that BUTH JAY S. is holding 17,363 shares at $258,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.46 for the present operating margin
  • +30.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +10.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.54. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Eversource Energy (ES), the company’s capital structure generated 123.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 38.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 113.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

