Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s stock price has collected -73.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Akebia Therapeutics Announces September 2020 Investor Conference Schedule

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :AKBA) Right Now?

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKBA is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.86, which is -$2.65 below the current price. AKBA currently public float of 134.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKBA was 3.18M shares.

AKBA’s Market Performance

AKBA stocks went down by -73.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -75.16% and a quarterly performance of -76.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -71.04% for AKBA stocks with a simple moving average of -70.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKBA reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the value of $19. The rating they have provided for AKBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 6th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AKBA, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at -75.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -74.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA fell by -73.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. saw -58.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from GOWEN MAXINE, who sold 4,567 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Jun 08. After this action, GOWEN MAXINE now owns 24,133 shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $55,032 using the latest closing price.

GILMAN STEVEN C, the Director of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., sold 4,567 shares at $12.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that GILMAN STEVEN C is holding 38,864 shares at $55,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.46 for the present operating margin

+56.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -83.48. The total capital return value is set at -49.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.32. Equity return is now at value -94.70, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 27.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.