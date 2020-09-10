Search
Home Business
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)

by Daisy Galbraith

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went up by 3.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 1 hour ago that Report: TikTok Talking With U.S. About Ways to Avoid a Sale

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE :TWTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWTR is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for Twitter, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 28 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.49, which is -$2.52 below the current price. TWTR currently public float of 762.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWTR was 19.96M shares.

TWTR’s Market Performance

TWTR stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.66% and a quarterly performance of 12.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Twitter, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.13% for TWTR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWTR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TWTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWTR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $40 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWTR reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the value of $30. The rating they have provided for TWTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “ Hold” to TWTR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 1st of the current year.

TWTR Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWTR fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.72. In addition, Twitter, Inc. saw 23.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWTR starting from SEGAL NED D., who sold 17,216 shares at the price of $40.58 back on Sep 01. After this action, SEGAL NED D. now owns 684,161 shares of Twitter, Inc., valued at $698,625 using the latest closing price.

Kaiden Robert, the Chief Accounting Officer of Twitter, Inc., sold 11,919 shares at $40.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Kaiden Robert is holding 166,950 shares at $486,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.59 for the present operating margin
  • +67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twitter, Inc. stands at +42.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.42. Total debt to assets is 25.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Previous articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (ZSAN)
Next articleThe Chart for KBR, Inc. (KBR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

Nicola Day - 0
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) went down by -18.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (GRTS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.96. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)

Denise Gardner - 0
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GMHI Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels SYK After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Norfolk Southern Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

Nicola Day - 0
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) went down by -18.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PDCE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) went down by -18.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.49. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) went down by -21.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.82....
Read more
Companies

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links