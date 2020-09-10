Here’s Our Rant About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) went up by 7.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.48. The company’s stock price has collected 58.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Shuman Glenn & Stecker Investigates Corcept Therapeutics, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ :CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CORT is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.75, which is -$3.08 below the current price. CORT currently public float of 104.24M and currently shorts hold a 21.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CORT was 2.72M shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

CORT stocks went up by 58.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.49% and a quarterly performance of 28.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.60% for CORT stocks with a simple moving average of 44.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on August 5th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CORT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 6th of the previous year.

CORT Trading at 28.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.08%, as shares surge +46.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +58.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.73. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 63.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from BAKER G LEONARD JR, who bought 25,807 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Sep 01. After this action, BAKER G LEONARD JR now owns 3,161,044 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $322,526 using the latest closing price.

BAKER G LEONARD JR, the Director of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, bought 20,444 shares at $12.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that BAKER G LEONARD JR is holding 3,135,237 shares at $255,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.41 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +30.73. The total capital return value is set at 34.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.02. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.91.