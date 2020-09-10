Here’s Our Rant About BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s stock price has collected 17.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that BeyondSpring Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designations from Both U.S. FDA and China NMPA for Plinabulin in Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Indication

Is It Worth Investing in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ :BYSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYSI is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.50, which is -$14.28 below the current price. BYSI currently public float of 3.47M and currently shorts hold a 22.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYSI was 171.89K shares.

BYSI’s Market Performance

BYSI stocks went up by 17.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.70% and a quarterly performance of -17.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.80% for BeyondSpring Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.40% for BYSI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BYSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on February 7th of the current year 2020.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYSI reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BYSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2020.

William Blair gave a rating of “Outperform” to BYSI, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 3rd of the previous year.

BYSI Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.51%, as shares surge +29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYSI rose by +17.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, BeyondSpring Inc. saw -7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





The total capital return value is set at -313.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -294.30. Equity return is now at value -207.90, with -131.60 for asset returns.

Based on BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), the company’s capital structure generated 13.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.51. Total debt to assets is 8.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -195.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.13.