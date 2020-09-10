Search
Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (MO)

by Nicola Day

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Altria Participates in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference; Reaffirms 2020 Full-Year Earnings Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE :MO) Right Now?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MO is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Altria Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.20, which is $5.21 above the current price. MO currently public float of 1.86B and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MO was 7.54M shares.

MO’s Market Performance

MO stocks went up by 1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.32% and a quarterly performance of 4.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Altria Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for MO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on July 8th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 1st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “ Overweight” to MO, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

MO Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.38. In addition, Altria Group, Inc. saw -12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +53.34 for the present operating margin
  • +64.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group, Inc. stands at -6.57. The total capital return value is set at 28.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Altria Group, Inc. (MO), the company’s capital structure generated 450.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.84. Total debt to assets is 56.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 434.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Quick Links