Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (DMYT)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) went up by 9.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49. The company's stock price has collected 11.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE :DMYT) Right Now?

DMYT currently public float of 17.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMYT was 436.98K shares.

DMYT’s Market Performance

DMYT stocks went up by 11.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.33% and a quarterly performance of 32.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for dMY Technology Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.51% for DMYT stocks with a simple moving average of 22.39% for the last 200 days.

DMYT Trading at 18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYT rose by +11.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.14. In addition, dMY Technology Group, Inc. saw 32.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DMYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at: