Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (BYFC)

by Ethane Eddington

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) went up by 1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/20 that Big Gains in Black-Owned Firms From Juneteenth Bets Prove Fleeting

Is It Worth Investing in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :BYFC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYFC is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Broadway Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is -$1.62 below the current price. BYFC currently public float of 5.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYFC was 6.31M shares.

BYFC’s Market Performance

BYFC stocks went down by -5.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.92% and a quarterly performance of 17.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for Broadway Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.20% for BYFC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.06% for the last 200 days.

BYFC Trading at -15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYFC fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6815. In addition, Broadway Financial Corporation saw 5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BYFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -3.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Broadway Financial Corporation stands at -1.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), the company’s capital structure generated 182.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58.

Quick Links