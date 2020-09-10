Search
Home Trending
Trending

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Daisy Galbraith

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOCU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. Announces Completion of $750,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :FTOCU) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of FTOCU was 2.94M shares.

FTOCU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at – for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.33% for FTOCU stocks with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

FTOCU Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at -, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTOCU rose by +0.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. saw 0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleCigna Corporation (CI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus
Next articleWhy (CLNE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for KLA Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went down by -0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.57. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

The Southern Company (SO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Is ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.94. The company’s stock price has...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for KLA Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went down by -0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $218.57. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

The Southern Company (SO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.94. The company’s stock price has...
View Post
Business

Why (CLNE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOCU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

The Southern Company (SO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Cigna Corporation (CI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.64. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade ED Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for KeyCorp (KEY)

Denise Gardner - 0
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.52. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Business

Business

Why (CLNE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Denise Gardner - 0
Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $309.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

Melissa Arnold - 0
CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)

Nicola Day - 0
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.22. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels SMAR After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.94. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Companies

Why FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.51. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Ethane Eddington - 0
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links