Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock price has collected 2.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/05/20 that Utilities Look to Green Hydrogen to Cut Carbon Emissions

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE :D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 123.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Dominion Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.86, which is $1.98 above the current price. D currently public float of 837.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of D was 4.38M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D stocks went up by 2.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.60% and a quarterly performance of -8.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for Dominion Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.41% for D stocks with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $31 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “ Underperform” to D, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on July 7th of the current year.

D Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%.

In addition, Dominion Energy, Inc. saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sold 1,448 shares at the price of $81.10 back on Nov 06. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 0 shares of Dominion Energy, Inc., valued at $117,410 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the EVP & CEO Gas Infrastructure of Dominion Energy, Inc., sold 11,500 shares at $82.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 19,163 shares at $948,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.67 for the present operating margin

+56.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy, Inc. stands at +8.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), the company’s capital structure generated 120.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.57. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 115.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.