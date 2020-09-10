Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP)?

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) went up by 1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.59. The company’s stock price has collected -4.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Titan Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTNP is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.90, which is -$0.2 below the current price. TTNP currently public float of 95.38M and currently shorts hold a 7.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTNP was 8.12M shares.

TTNP’s Market Performance

TTNP stocks went down by -4.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.99% and a quarterly performance of -46.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.16% for TTNP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTNP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TTNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTNP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTNP reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for TTNP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2017.

TTNP Trading at -27.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -31.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTNP fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2405. In addition, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 4.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-466.46 for the present operating margin

+64.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -455.77. The total capital return value is set at -197.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.93.

Based on Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP), the company’s capital structure generated 309.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.60. Total debt to assets is 46.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -17.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 290.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.