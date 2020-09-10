Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT)?

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) went down by -4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s stock price has collected -10.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Edison Nation Launches Direct to Consumer PPE Initiative; Amazon Update

EDNT currently public float of 5.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDNT was 371.82K shares.

EDNT’s Market Performance

EDNT stocks went down by -10.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.91% and a quarterly performance of -14.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.28% for Edison Nation, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.89% for EDNT stocks with a simple moving average of -22.67% for the last 200 days.

EDNT Trading at -40.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -42.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDNT fell by -12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4890. In addition, Edison Nation, Inc. saw -2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDNT starting from Ferguson Christopher, who bought 6,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Aug 27. After this action, Ferguson Christopher now owns 1,782,950 shares of Edison Nation, Inc., valued at $12,599 using the latest closing price.

Ferguson Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of Edison Nation, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Ferguson Christopher is holding 1,776,950 shares at $21,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.07 for the present operating margin

+34.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison Nation, Inc. stands at -65.87. The total capital return value is set at -37.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.68. Equity return is now at value -97.60, with -39.90 for asset returns.

Based on Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.25. Total debt to assets is 29.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.