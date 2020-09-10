Search
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) went up by 8.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock price has collected -1.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Jaguar Health, Yield10 Bioscience, Seanergy Maritime, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, or CBL & Associates Properties?

Is It Worth Investing in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE :CBL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBL is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.20, which is -$0.19 below the current price. CBL currently public float of 157.96M and currently shorts hold a 10.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBL was 18.38M shares.

CBL’s Market Performance

CBL stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.84% and a quarterly performance of -51.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.92% for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for CBL stocks with a simple moving average of -61.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CBL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $45 based on the research report published on May 31st of the previous year 2019.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBL reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CBL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2018.

Jefferies gave a rating of “ Underperform” to CBL, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

CBL Trading at -10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBL rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1936. In addition, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. saw -83.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBL starting from LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D, who sold 31,818 shares at the price of $0.20 back on May 15. After this action, LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D now owns 0 shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., valued at $6,421 using the latest closing price.

LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D, the CEO of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., sold 310,000 shares at $0.20 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D is holding 1,746,059 shares at $61,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.20 for the present operating margin
  • +47.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. stands at -12.99. The total capital return value is set at 1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.57. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL), the company’s capital structure generated 437.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.41. Total debt to assets is 76.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 410.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

