Can Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) Remain Competitive?

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:RVP) went up by 19.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected 13.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Income and Sales for Second Quarter Of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (AMEX :RVP) Right Now?

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:RVP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVP is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Retractable Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RVP currently public float of 12.05M and currently shorts hold a 14.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVP was 825.79K shares.

RVP’s Market Performance

RVP stocks went up by 13.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.65% and a quarterly performance of 0.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 643.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.70% for Retractable Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.47% for RVP stocks with a simple moving average of 56.08% for the last 200 days.

RVP Trading at -22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares sank -30.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVP rose by +13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +362.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Retractable Technologies, Inc. saw 331.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVP starting from Findley Darren E, who bought 4,200 shares at the price of $5.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, Findley Darren E now owns 4,200 shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc., valued at $24,864 using the latest closing price.

SHAW THOMAS J, the President and CEO of Retractable Technologies, Inc., bought 300 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that SHAW THOMAS J is holding 14,563,189 shares at $1,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+33.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retractable Technologies, Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.70. Total debt to assets is 5.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.