BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Just Got Our Attention

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.57. The company’s stock price has collected 5.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that BWX Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Results and Increases 2020 Full-Year Earnings Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE :BWXT) Right Now?

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWXT is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BWX Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.29, which is $10.2 above the current price. BWXT currently public float of 94.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWXT was 479.24K shares.

BWXT’s Market Performance

BWXT stocks went up by 5.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.15% and a quarterly performance of -6.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for BWX Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.53% for BWXT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWXT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BWXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWXT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $72 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWXT reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for BWXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Neutral” to BWXT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on May 7th of the current year.

BWXT Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWXT rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.38. In addition, BWX Technologies, Inc. saw -6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWXT starting from Geveden Rex D, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $55.26 back on Sep 01. After this action, Geveden Rex D now owns 99,337 shares of BWX Technologies, Inc., valued at $165,780 using the latest closing price.

Loving Richard W, the SVP and CAO of BWX Technologies, Inc., sold 300 shares at $55.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Loving Richard W is holding 14,003 shares at $16,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.86 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for BWX Technologies, Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 26.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.12. Equity return is now at value 66.10, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT), the company’s capital structure generated 205.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.30. Total debt to assets is 43.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 201.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.