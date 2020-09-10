Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that ADM to Present at J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE :ADM) Right Now?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADM is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.00, which is $3.35 above the current price. ADM currently public float of 553.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADM was 2.58M shares.

ADM’s Market Performance

ADM stocks went up by 2.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.51% and a quarterly performance of 11.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.05% for ADM stocks with a simple moving average of 13.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $51 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the value of $40. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ADM, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

ADM Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%.

In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw -0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from Morris Gregory A, who sold 5,263 shares at the price of $46.00 back on Sep 03. After this action, Morris Gregory A now owns 164,330 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $242,098 using the latest closing price.

Dufour Pierre, the Director of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, bought 11,100 shares at $44.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Dufour Pierre is holding 18,800 shares at $496,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.60 for the present operating margin

+6.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at +2.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.08. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), the company’s capital structure generated 51.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.96. Total debt to assets is 22.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.