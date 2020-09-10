Search
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Ethane Eddington

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went up by 5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.24. The company’s stock price has collected 7.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Ampio Reports Positive Results for Ampion Treatment in COVID-19 Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX :AMPE) Right Now?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 731.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$0.74 below the current price. AMPE currently public float of 162.49M and currently shorts hold a 9.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPE was 3.47M shares.

AMPE’s Market Performance

AMPE stocks went up by 7.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.21% and a quarterly performance of 47.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.06% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.41% for AMPE stocks with a simple moving average of 19.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2019.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPE reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for AMPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2014.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPE, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

AMPE Trading at -8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7318. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

The total capital return value is set at -282.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -211.50. Equity return is now at value -341.50, with -127.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.57.

