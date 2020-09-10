American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Just Got Our Attention

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s stock price has collected 6.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE :ACC) Right Now?

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACC is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for American Campus Communities, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.27, which is $4.26 above the current price. ACC currently public float of 136.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACC was 1.28M shares.

ACC’s Market Performance

ACC stocks went up by 6.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.60% and a quarterly performance of -4.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for American Campus Communities, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.21% for ACC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on April 2nd of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACC reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the value of $49. The rating they have provided for ACC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACC, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on November 8th of the previous year.

ACC Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACC rose by +6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.92. In addition, American Campus Communities, Inc. saw -23.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACC starting from Rippel John T, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $42.50 back on Mar 09. After this action, Rippel John T now owns 25,000 shares of American Campus Communities, Inc., valued at $425,000 using the latest closing price.

de Cardenas Jorge, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of American Campus Communities, Inc., sold 9,788 shares at $50.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that de Cardenas Jorge is holding 31,978 shares at $489,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.58 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Campus Communities, Inc. stands at +8.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.02. Total debt to assets is 51.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 103.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.