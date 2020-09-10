Search
A Lesson to Learn: XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)

by Daisy Galbraith

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.18. The company’s stock price has collected -3.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Press Release: XPO Logistics Appoints Erik Caldwell as President of Last Mile Business Unit in North America

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE :XPO) Right Now?

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPO is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for XPO Logistics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.28, which is $5.49 above the current price. XPO currently public float of 90.35M and currently shorts hold a 7.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPO was 1.21M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO stocks went down by -3.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.15% and a quarterly performance of 8.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for XPO Logistics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.80% for XPO stocks with a simple moving average of 14.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $110 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $119, previously predicting the value of $112. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 3rd, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to XPO, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

XPO Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.19. In addition, XPO Logistics, Inc. saw 9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Robinson Lance A, who sold 12,195 shares at the price of $81.77 back on Aug 10. After this action, Robinson Lance A now owns 55,237 shares of XPO Logistics, Inc., valued at $997,239 using the latest closing price.

Wyshner David B, the Chief Financial Officer of XPO Logistics, Inc., bought 1,500 shares at $67.13 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Wyshner David B is holding 1,500 shares at $100,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.23 for the present operating margin
  • +15.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Logistics, Inc. stands at +2.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.45. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 273.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.25. Total debt to assets is 53.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 257.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

