Search
Home Trending
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Urban One, Inc. (UONEK)

by Denise Gardner

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s stock price has collected -7.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Urban One, Inc. Announces $25 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ :UONEK) Right Now?

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UONEK is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is -$0.97 below the current price. UONEK currently public float of 19.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UONEK was 6.26M shares.

UONEK’s Market Performance

UONEK stocks went down by -7.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.98% and a quarterly performance of -1.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.80% for Urban One, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.22% for UONEK stocks with a simple moving average of -36.26% for the last 200 days.

UONEK Trading at -36.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.44%, as shares sank -37.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONEK fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2309. In addition, Urban One, Inc. saw -49.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UONEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.56 for the present operating margin
  • +66.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One, Inc. stands at +0.21. The total capital return value is set at 9.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Urban One, Inc. (UONEK), the company’s capital structure generated 505.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.49. Total debt to assets is 74.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 486.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Previous articleBuy or Sell RH (RH) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleWhy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Related Articles

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

Nicola Day - 0
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) went down by -18.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (GRTS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.96. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

Nicola Day - 0
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) went down by -18.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (GRTS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.96. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GMHI Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) went down by -21.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.39. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GMHI Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels SYK After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Norfolk Southern Corporation?

Nicola Day - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) went up by 2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.17. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went up by 2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)

Nicola Day - 0
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) went down by -18.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PDCE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) went down by -18.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.49. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) went down by -21.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB)

Denise Gardner - 0
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.82....
Read more
Companies

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Portland General Electric Company (POR) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went down by -16.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.08. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links