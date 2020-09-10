Search
A Lesson to Learn: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

by Daisy Galbraith

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Ceridian Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE :CDAY) Right Now?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 154.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.13, which is $6.55 above the current price. CDAY currently public float of 138.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDAY was 1.60M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stocks went down by -7.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.26% and a quarterly performance of 0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.98% for CDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 14.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $83 based on the research report published on August 6th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Underweight” to CDAY, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

CDAY Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.87. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $71.34 back on Sep 08. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 121,611 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $356,721 using the latest closing price.

Kitching Scott A, the EVP, GC & Assistant Secretary of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sold 23,777 shares at $84.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Kitching Scott A is holding 17,705 shares at $1,997,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.53 for the present operating margin
  • +50.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at +9.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.56. Total debt to assets is 11.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

