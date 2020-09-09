Search
Why Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Ethane Eddington

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.21. The company’s stock price has collected -3.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Swedish Export Credit Corporation Partners with FIS to Digitalize Its Commercial Lending Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE :FIS) Right Now?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1583.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIS is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $166.19, which is $20.49 above the current price. FIS currently public float of 615.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIS was 3.48M shares.

FIS’s Market Performance

FIS stocks went down by -3.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.41% and a quarterly performance of 3.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.62% for FIS stocks with a simple moving average of 6.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $165 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FIS, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

FIS Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.59. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. saw 4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Ferris Stephanie, who sold 6,583 shares at the price of $150.75 back on Sep 01. After this action, Ferris Stephanie now owns 25,437 shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., valued at $992,387 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES KEITH W, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at $151.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that HUGHES KEITH W is holding 21,125 shares at $756,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.03 for the present operating margin
  • +36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.69. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.60. Total debt to assets is 24.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

