Why (AMBA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) went down by -9.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.59. The company’s stock price has collected -10.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Ambarella, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ :AMBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ambarella, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.92, which is $15.79 above the current price. AMBA currently public float of 32.72M and currently shorts hold a 7.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBA was 540.84K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA stocks went down by -10.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.70% and a quarterly performance of -14.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Ambarella, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.08% for AMBA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $75 based on the research report published on September 3rd of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the value of $65. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 3rd, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “ Buy” to AMBA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on July 7th of the current year.

AMBA Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.16. In addition, Ambarella, Inc. saw -22.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Day Christopher, who sold 1,267 shares at the price of $45.92 back on Jun 30. After this action, Day Christopher now owns 8,632 shares of Ambarella, Inc., valued at $58,175 using the latest closing price.

Meng Teresa H, the Director of Ambarella, Inc., sold 429 shares at $52.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Meng Teresa H is holding 4,794 shares at $22,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.71 for the present operating margin

+55.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella, Inc. stands at -19.58. The total capital return value is set at -11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.23. Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.44.