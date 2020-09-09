Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) went down by -8.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $585.70. The company’s stock price has collected -47.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Whiting Petroleum Completes Reorganization

Is It Worth Investing in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :WLL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLL is at 4.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is -$20.93 below the current price. WLL currently public float of 37.39M and currently shorts hold a 95.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLL was 452.15K shares.

WLL’s Market Performance

WLL stocks went down by -47.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.08% and a quarterly performance of -81.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 47.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.46% for Whiting Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -48.32% for WLL stocks with a simple moving average of -82.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WLL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WLL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on September 4th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WLL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 3rd, 2020.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “ Overweight” to WLL, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on September 3rd of the current year.

WLL Trading at -55.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.56%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLL rose by +7.33%. In addition, Whiting Petroleum Corporation saw -94.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLL starting from KORUS PAUL, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $21.50 back on Sep 04. After this action, KORUS PAUL now owns 4,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, valued at $53,750 using the latest closing price.

KORUS PAUL, the Director of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, bought 2,000 shares at $22.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that KORUS PAUL is holding 2,000 shares at $44,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.34 for the present operating margin

+12.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stands at -15.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.46. Equity return is now at value -207.80, with -73.80 for asset returns.

Based on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), the company’s capital structure generated 71.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.