We Analyzed the Future Direction of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), Here is What We Found

by Denise Gardner

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) went down by -5.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s stock price has collected -6.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Guaranteed Rate Affinity Increases Volume 86% Year Over Year

Is It Worth Investing in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE :RLGY) Right Now?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLGY is at 2.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.92, which is $1.15 above the current price. RLGY currently public float of 114.31M and currently shorts hold a 12.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLGY was 2.19M shares.

RLGY’s Market Performance

RLGY stocks went down by -6.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.98% and a quarterly performance of 28.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Realogy Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.98% for RLGY stocks with a simple moving average of 29.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLGY stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RLGY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLGY in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLGY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RLGY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “ Neutral” to RLGY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

RLGY Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLGY fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Realogy Holdings Corp. saw 6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLGY starting from WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Aug 19. After this action, WILLIAMS MICHAEL J now owns 102,460 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp., valued at $53,000 using the latest closing price.

HAILEY V ANN, the Director of Realogy Holdings Corp., bought 14,000 shares at $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that HAILEY V ANN is holding 54,661 shares at $114,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.30 for the present operating margin
  • +16.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. stands at -2.16. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.22. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), the company’s capital structure generated 194.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 50.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 176.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.73.

