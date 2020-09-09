Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Here is What We Found

by Denise Gardner

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $575.37. The company’s stock price has collected -4.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 38 min ago that Netflix Names Bela Bajaria as New Head of Global TV

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ :NFLX) Right Now?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 89.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for Netflix, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $525.24, which is -$48.99 below the current price. NFLX currently public float of 433.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NFLX was 7.41M shares.

NFLX’s Market Performance

NFLX stocks went down by -4.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.48% and a quarterly performance of 16.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Netflix, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.43% for NFLX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $425 based on the research report published on September 4th of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $600, previously predicting the value of $500. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NFLX, setting the target price at $470 in the report published on July 17th of the current year.

NFLX Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $506.01. In addition, Netflix, Inc. saw 56.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who sold 4,907 shares at the price of $550.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 7,236 shares of Netflix, Inc., valued at $2,698,850 using the latest closing price.

KILGORE LESLIE J, the Director of Netflix, Inc., sold 905 shares at $537.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that KILGORE LESLIE J is holding 35,196 shares at $486,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +12.92 for the present operating margin
  • +38.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix, Inc. stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 33.30, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 215.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.35. Total debt to assets is 48.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 213.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

