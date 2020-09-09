Search
Wall Street Pummels WDR After Recent Earnings Report

by Ethane Eddington

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.33. The company’s stock price has collected -1.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Enhanced Ivy InvestEd 529 Plan Expands Number of Portfolios and Adds Investment Options

Is It Worth Investing in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE :WDR) Right Now?

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDR is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.36, which is -$1.12 below the current price. WDR currently public float of 62.71M and currently shorts hold a 35.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDR was 920.60K shares.

WDR’s Market Performance

WDR stocks went down by -1.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.91% and a quarterly performance of -2.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for WDR stocks with a simple moving average of 4.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $62 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDR reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for WDR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Underperform” to WDR, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

WDR Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDR fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.66. In addition, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDR starting from WALTON JERRY W, who sold 9,500 shares at the price of $17.48 back on Nov 05. After this action, WALTON JERRY W now owns 69,327 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., valued at $166,090 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.48 for the present operating margin
  • +53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.12. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR), the company’s capital structure generated 14.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.95. Total debt to assets is 9.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.

